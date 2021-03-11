'GMA' Co-Anchor Lara Spencer Continues to Work From Home — Here's Why

In May 2020, television presenter Lara Spencer made headlines by demonstrating one of the less commonly occurring risks pet-owners who work from home might encounter — showing how her dog, Riva, ate her script on live TV.

The Good Morning America co-anchor pulled off the slight accident without blinking an eye. Since then, she has posted several snaps showing how she works side by side with her pups on Instagram.

Lara will likely continue working from home for a while and fans want to know when she will be back in GMA studios.