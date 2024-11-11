Home > Television > Good Morning America Will Reeve Said He "Felt Alone" After Both of His Parents Died by the Time He Was 13 The 'GMA' anchor is the only child of the late Christopher and Dana Reeve. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 11 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@willreeve_/MEGA

Congratulations are in order for Good Morning America anchor Will Reeve. On Nov. 10, 2024, he and his girlfriend, Amanda Dublin, announced they were engaged. In several Instagram posts shared on the couple's individual accounts, Will popped the question in a room overlooking the Empire State Building in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Will's proposal to his longtime love is one of the milestones he's had to face without his late parents. However, since their tragic deaths, he has kept their memories alive and paid homage to them weeks before his proposal. The journalist also ensures he reminds fans how Super both of his parents were. Here's what to know about Will Reeve's parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Reeve's parents, Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve, died in 2004 and 2006.

If the Super, the Reeve last name, and the uncanny resemblance to his father didn't give away who Will's parents are, my apologies. For clarity, Will is the only child of the late Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve. He was born on June 7, 1992, just two months after his parents married on April 11. At age 3, he witnessed his parents navigate his father being paralyzed from the neck down in 1995. The Superman actor was injured in a horseback riding accident in 1995.

Christopher went on to live as a quadriplegic during Will's childhood, with his mom being the actor's caregiver. Eight years after his accident, his father died at age 52 in 2004. After Christopher's death, Dana was diagnosed with lung cancer despite having never smoked. She died in March 2006, a little over a year following her husband's passing. By the time of both of his parents' deaths, Will was 13 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

After his parents died, Will's neighbors took him in.

In his upcoming documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Story, which will air in 2025, Will opens up about losing his parents as a teenager. He says being an orphan at 13 made him feel as if he had no one to turn to. "That's when I realized I was completely alone," Will recalled in the doc.

Article continues below advertisement

The Brooke Ellison Story actor eventually felt a little less alone when Christopher and Dana's family and loved ones stepped up to support him through his grief. Will credited his neighbors for taking him in and continuing to raise him. "I moved in with our beloved neighbors who were our best friends," he told People about where he lived after his parents died. "And that's been such an unlikely, amazing experience for almost 20 years."

Article continues below advertisement

Will also said he received "sources of such strength and support and joy and love" from his older half-siblings, Christopher's children from his first marriage to Gae Exton, Alexandra, and Matthew. He shared that his siblings remain in his life and carry him through good and bad situations. Will further shared that "everybody came through" in his time of need.

Will Reeve continues to honor his parents, Christopher and Dana's legacy.

In addition to keeping his family's name in the spotlight as one of the charismatic hosts of Good Morning America, Will has honored his parents' legacy on and off of the screen. He and his siblings are on the foundation's board, which also partnered with Christopher's upcoming documentary.

Article continues below advertisement