The Late Christopher Reeve Was Honored With a Google Doodle — Here's What His Family Is up To

Many film fans might recognize Christopher Reeve from his complex roles in films such as The Bostonians, Street Smart, and The Remains of the Day. To the general population, he's mostly known as Superman. Christopher's charisma, humanitarian efforts, and a tremendous talent made his early death a tragic loss, but thankfully, he has family members to keep his memory alive.

What happened to Christopher's widow, Dana? And where are his kids now? Read on for everything we know about the Reeve family.

Christopher Reeve's wife, Dana, passed away shortly after he did.

In 1995, Christopher broke his neck after being thrown from his horse during a competition. As a result, he spent the last years of his life paralyzed from the waist down, although this did not stop his creative or activist pursuits. He directed In the Gloaming, appeared in a television remake of Rear Window, and even made cameos on the CW hit Smallville.

Christopher lobbied for spinal injury research, including human embryonic stem cell research, and better insurance coverage for people with disabilities. He also co-founded the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation and the Reeve-Irvine Research Center. Unfortunately, Christopher died in October 2004, just before his 52nd birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

During his lifetime, Christopher had two primary partners: Gae Exton, a British modeling executive, and his late wife Dana Reeve (neé Morosini). Christopher had three children: Matthew Exton Reeve, an activist, Alexandra Exton Reeve, and William Reeve. While Christopher and Gae had split by 1987 but remained amicable, he married Dana, a singer, in 1992.

Article continues below advertisement

After Christopher passed away, Dana took charge of their foundation, the Christopher Reeve Foundation. A year later, in 2005, she was diagnosed with lung cancer, despite being a non-smoker all her life. She died at age 44 in 2006, and the foundation was subsequently named after her as well, making it the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Source: Getty Images