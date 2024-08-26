Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve's Relationship Timeline Explained They remained married until the 'Superman' actor's death in 2004. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 26 2024, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When Superman star Christopher Reeve first met an unknown singer-actress named Dana Morosini in the late '80s, they likely would never have been able to guess the kind of life they were about to embark on together.

Article continues below advertisement

Though they would face unthinkable tragedy, they would also end up changing the world for the better via their dedication to advancing research in spinal cord injury. Below, we take a look at Christopher and Dana Reeve's incredible relationship timeline.

Source: Getty Images Christopher and Dana in October 1987

Article continues below advertisement

1987: Christopher Reeve meets Dana Morosini.

"It was love at first sight for Chris," author Christopher Anderson, who published a book about Christopher and Dana, told CBS in 2008. "They were at the Williamstown theater festival. He was a big movie star. She was singing. He walks into a cabaret and sees this beautiful 26-year-old. He said 'I fell hook, line and sinker.' She had to be persuaded. She wasn't quite sure what he was up to. He charmed her pretty quickly."

1991: Dana wants to get married, but Christopher fears commitment.

"After four years she wanted a commitment," Anderson told CBS. "Her parents had been married 45 years. His family was shattered. His parents divorced, remarried. He had siblings and half siblings. He didn't believe in marriage. She said, 'look, we're going to call it off.' He said, 'no, no let me go through therapy' ..."

Article continues below advertisement

April 1992: Christopher and Dana Reeve get married.

Christopher was able to work through his reservations about getting married. The couple got pregnant with their son William, and soon after that, Christopher and Dana officially tied the knot on April 11, 1992.

Article continues below advertisement

June 1992: Dana welcomes son William with Christopher.

The couple welcomed their first and only child together, William, on June 7, 1982. Christopher also had two children named Matthew and Alexandra from his previous relationship with Gae Exton. William (or Will) would go on to become a correspondent for ABC News. Matthew works in the film industry, while Alexandra works in law and politics.

Article continues below advertisement

May 1995: Christopher Reeve becomes paralyzed following a horse-riding accident, and Dana vows to care for him.

During a jumping competition, Christopher fell from his horse and suffered a spinal injury that would cause paralysis from the neck down. After learning of his condition in the hospital, Christopher reportedly wanted to give up and let doctors pull the plug. But Dana told him she loved him and would stay with him forever and care for him. She even initially made a compromise with him, saying that if he still felt the same way in two years, they could reassess the situation.

But Christopher lived on for 10 more eventful years, with Dana by his side. They created the Christopher Reeve Foundation, which was later renamed to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, with a dedication to "curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis," per the foundation's site.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2004: Christopher Reeve passes away.

Christopher died on Oct. 10, 2004, from heart failure. He had always remained determined to walk again, having previously told the LA Times a year after his accident: "I think that setting challenges is a great motivator, because too many people with disabilities allow that to become the dominating factor in their lives, and I refuse to allow a disability to determine how I live my life. I don’t mean to be reckless, but setting a goal that seems a bit daunting actually is very helpful toward recovery."

Article continues below advertisement

Though he didn't walk again, he did make several incredible improvements over the years, including regaining some sensation in his body and regaining some movement in his hands and feet. He could also move his legs when he lied down on his back, and "discovered a greater range of motion while immersed in a swimming pool," per Biography.com.

March 2006: Dana Reeve passes away from cancer.