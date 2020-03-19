The 'GMA' Book Club's March Selection Is a Total Page-Turner

Ana Cancion is a teenager living in the Dominican Republic in 1965, and although she never dreamed of leaving, things change when 30-year-old Juan Ruiz proposes and asks her to join him in New York City. She has to say yes for the sake of her family, and she becomes housewife in Washington Heights. She's prepared to run away, but she meets Juan's younger brother, Cesar, who convinces her to stick around. When Juan goes back to the DR, Cesar shows Ana that life in the city really isn't so bad.