What Happened to Robin Roberts's Arm? 'GMA' Anchor Had Sports-Related Injury While Robin's got many years of sport behind her, she's received her first sport-related fracture. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 30 2024, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

In the world of television journalism, few faces are as recognizable or as revered as Robin Roberts'. The Good Morning America co-anchor has been a staple on American TV screens for years, bringing not just the news of the day but also a sense of warmth and resilience that has endeared her to millions. However, recent developments have seen Robin facing a personal challenge, one that has sparked concern and curiosity among her vast audience.

Reports and sightings of Robins with a bandage on her wrist have led to widespread speculation. So, what happened to the newscaster?

What happened to Robin Roberts' arm? She actually fractured her wrist.

On the April 29, 2024 episode of Good Morning America, Robin and George Stephanopoulos watched a segment on paddle tennis. After the short clip ended, George turned to Robin and made a joke, saying to Robin, "I didn't want you to get upset seeing that tennis on the screen. I know you had a little spill this weekend."

Source: Instagram/@robinrobertsgma Robin explaining her wrist injury in an Instagram video

Robin lifted up her wrist to show off a bandage on it. She replied, "Oh, no no. You should've seen the other guy! I mean, I tried to uppercut." In a video that Robin shared to Instagram the next day, the anchor explained that she took a "little tumble on the tennis court."

"All my years of being a competitive athlete, my first fracture and hopefully my last one as well," she added. According to People, Robin played college basketball while she was attending Southeastern Louisiana University.

Robin Roberts has had other struggles with her health.

Over the years, Robin has been open about her personal life. One of the topics Robin has shared with viewers is her struggle with health.

In 2007, Robin shared that she underwent chemotherapy for breast cancer and ended up receiving a bone marrow transplant in 2012. Robin required a bone marrow transplant because she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which is a rare type of blood and bone-marrow disease.

Source: Getty Images Robin Roberts and Amber Laign in 2014

However, Robin was able to find something positive to focus on during her battle against breast cancer. Amber Laign, who Robin married in 2023, was a great support for Robin during her battle. Robin shared how her fight against cancer strengthened their relationship and even refers to Amber as "Sweet Amber" for how much she supported Robin during the hard moments in her life, per Us Weekly.