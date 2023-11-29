Home > Television > Good Morning America Rebecca Jarvis Opens Up About Motherhood and Husband Matthew Hanson Rebecca Jarvis has opened up about her husband, Matthew Hanson, and their fertility journey. They welcomed their second child through surrogacy. By Jamie Lerner Nov. 29 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The Gist: Rebecca Jarvis, ABC correspondent and podcast host, is a family-focused individual.

Rebecca and her husband Matthew Hanson met at the University of Chicago, worked together at Bank of America, and got married in 2012.

The couple overcame fertility challenges, including seven rounds of IVF and a late-term miscarriage, before opting for surrogacy.

Article continues below advertisement

ABC news darling Rebecca Jarvis is now a mother times two! Many know her as the host and creator of The Dropout podcast, but she has been an investigative journalist and television personality for years. In fact, she was even highlighted in Teen People’s “20 Teens Who Will Change the World” in 2000, and she has done just that, alongside her husband and kids.

Rebecca isn’t just a career woman, despite her successful career with ABC as their Chief Business, Technology, and Economics Correspondent, frequently appearing on Good Morning America. She is also a family woman on top of hosting her regular podcast, No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis. In November 2023, Rebecca and her husband, Matthew Hanson, welcomed their second child after a long fertility journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

Rebecca Jarvis and her husband, Matthew Hanson, got married in 2012.

Rebecca met her husband, Matthew, at the University of Chicago, where they graduated together. However, they didn’t start dating until years later, according to their New York Times wedding announcement. “I remember him as this guy’s guy, always hanging out with a large group of friends and making them laugh,” Rebecca said.

Article continues below advertisement

“She was the funniest girl I ever met,” Matthew said. “There was an enormous depth to her personality and character that she didn’t reveal to a lot of people. I found that very appealing.” The pair worked together at the Bank of America in Chicago in investment banking, which is when they fell in love.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

In 2006, Rebecca was hired by CNBC in New York, so she moved while they were long-distance for two years. In 2008, Matthew moved to be with Rebecca, and in 2010, he proposed. “I did not see it coming,” Rebecca said of the proposal. “It was so cold out, and we were both shivering. When he took off his glove and reached into his pocket to take out the ring, it was difficult to tell if he was shivering from the cold or from nervousness.”

Rebecca and Matthew have two kids together, but they had to go through various fertility treatments.

Rebecca and Matthew have wanted to be parents for their entire relationship. They now have two children, Isabel Noemi and baby Leo. Isabel was born in February 2019 after seven rounds of IVF. While Rebecca and Matthew love their little girl, they always wanted a family of four to mirror Rebecca’s own upbringing, which she discussed on Good Morning America.

Article continues below advertisement

They revealed their journey to conceiving Leo in a 10-minute segment, in which Rebecca shared that she had a miscarriage at five months, which is considered a late-term miscarriage. She had been pregnant several times, but could never carry to term. At a certain point, their doctor said that their best chance at conceiving was with a surrogate.