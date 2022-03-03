The Tragic Story of Ian Gibbons, the Scientist Tasked With Making the Theranos Technology Work

There is so much anger surrounding Elizabeth Holmes and her quest to become great, that we often forget about the individuals who were hurt along the way. In Hulu's limited series The Dropout, we follow Elizabeth as she tries to turn an idea into reality, with little care for who she hurts in order to achieve her goal.

The real-life Ian Gibbons (played by Stephen Fry in the series) was chosen as the lead scientist to make the Theranos technology work, which was no easy feat. What happened to Ian Gibbons? Here's what we know.