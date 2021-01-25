Logo
Home > Entertainment
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick
Source: Getty

Twitter Reacts — Tom Brady's Headed BACK to the Super Bowl... Without Bill Belichick

By

Updated

Did the long-running debate between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick finally come to a conclusion? The former New England Patriots quarterback and current head coach competed in nine Super Bowls together, with the duo taking home six rings. 

For years, fans and sports analysts have argued who the key to the dynasty's dominating success was.

Article continues below advertisement

With rumored tension between the pair, Brady left the Pats in the 2020 season and is now the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, the New England Patriots went 7-9 this season under coach Belichick while Brady and the Bucs went 11-5.

Oh, and the Tampa Bay team is headed home to compete in Super Bowl LV.

So, while Brady prepares to compete in his 10th Super Bowl, Twitter couldn't help but poke fun at Belichick versus Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out these hysterical memes.

Article continues below advertisement

Twitter goes crazy with Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers memes.

It's official, the 43-year-old G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) is heading to his 10th Super Bowl. After defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, TB12 will face-off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. As for Belichick, well, he will be watching the game from the sidelines his TV screen. 

Twitter couldn't help but wonder how Belichick felt after learning that his former quarterback was heading to the Super Bowl while the Pats didn't even make the playoffs. 

Twitter users went wild on Sunday, Jan. 24, after Brady clinched yet another conference championship. 

"Bill Belichick watching everyone realize Tom Brady was the system..." NFL memes tweeted alongside a snap of Belichick dressed as Bernie Sanders from the inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tom Brady: 'Guess what Bill, I’m going to the Super Bowl!'  Bill Belichick," DNVR Sports posted. Another user wrote, "To answer any confusion... Brady was more valuable to New England than Bill Belichick." This individual commented, "Absolute genius move from Bill Belichick giving up on Tom Brady. Just a brilliant decision. Definitely hasn’t backfired at all."

Article continues below advertisement

"Bill Belichick watching Brady and Gronk right now....." a user captioned a photo on Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tom Brady going to the Super Bowl with the Bucs. Bill Belichick:" a user tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Brady will face-off against the 16-2 Chiefs at Super Bowl LV, which is being held in Tampa on Feb. 7. With Mahomes being a dominate playmaker, fans are hoping for an offensive shootout between the two teams. 

Whether Brady wins or loses, his 10th Super Bowl appearance certainly adds to his legacy as the G.O.A.T of football.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Meet Tom Brady's Dad, the Guy Who Gave the Quarterback His Competitive Edge

Wait, the Patriots Are NOT in Another Super Bowl?! Check Out These Fans' Reactions

The Oldest NFL Quarterbacks Now Are Also Some of the Most Successful

More From Distractify

  • 'Freaks and Geeks'
    .
    Entertainment
    'Freaks and Geeks' Had the Potential to Last a Lot Longer Than It Did
  • maluma new girlfriend
    .
    Entertainment
    Who Is Maluma's New Girlfriend? She's From His Hometown
  • The Weeknd
    .
    Entertainment
    What Car Is The Weeknd Driving in the Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial?
  • kim li bachelor ex david alvarez
    .
    Entertainment
    'The Bachelor' Contestant Kim Li Used to Go out With YouTuber David Alvarez