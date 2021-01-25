Twitter Reacts — Tom Brady's Headed BACK to the Super Bowl... Without Bill Belichick

For years, fans and sports analysts have argued who the key to the dynasty's dominating success was.

Did the long-running debate between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick finally come to a conclusion? The former New England Patriots quarterback and current head coach competed in nine Super Bowls together, with the duo taking home six rings.

With rumored tension between the pair, Brady left the Pats in the 2020 season and is now the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, the New England Patriots went 7-9 this season under coach Belichick while Brady and the Bucs went 11-5.

Oh, and the Tampa Bay team is headed home to compete in Super Bowl LV.

So, while Brady prepares to compete in his 10th Super Bowl, Twitter couldn't help but poke fun at Belichick versus Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out these hysterical memes.