Twitter Reacts — Tom Brady's Headed BACK to the Super Bowl... Without Bill Belichick

Tom Brady's Headed BACK to the Super Bowl... Without Bill BelichickBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Did the long-running debate between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick finally come to a conclusion? The former New England Patriots quarterback and current head coach competed in nine Super Bowls together, with the duo taking home six rings.
For years, fans and sports analysts have argued who the key to the dynasty's dominating success was.
With rumored tension between the pair, Brady left the Pats in the 2020 season and is now the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, the New England Patriots went 7-9 this season under coach Belichick while Brady and the Bucs went 11-5.
Oh, and the Tampa Bay team is headed home to compete in Super Bowl LV.
So, while Brady prepares to compete in his 10th Super Bowl, Twitter couldn't help but poke fun at Belichick versus Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out these hysterical memes.
Twitter goes crazy with Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers memes.
It's official, the 43-year-old G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) is heading to his 10th Super Bowl. After defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, TB12 will face-off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. As for Belichick, well, he will be watching the game from
the sidelines his TV screen.
Twitter couldn't help but wonder how Belichick felt after learning that his former quarterback was heading to the Super Bowl while the Pats didn't even make the playoffs.
Twitter users went wild on Sunday, Jan. 24, after Brady clinched yet another conference championship.
"Bill Belichick watching everyone realize Tom Brady was the system..." NFL memes tweeted alongside a snap of Belichick dressed as Bernie Sanders from the inauguration.
"Tom Brady: 'Guess what Bill, I’m going to the Super Bowl!' Bill Belichick," DNVR Sports posted. Another user wrote, "To answer any confusion... Brady was more valuable to New England than Bill Belichick." This individual commented, "Absolute genius move from Bill Belichick giving up on Tom Brady. Just a brilliant decision. Definitely hasn’t backfired at all."
"Bill Belichick watching Brady and Gronk right now....." a user captioned a photo on Twitter.
"Tom Brady going to the Super Bowl with the Bucs. Bill Belichick:" a user tweeted.
Brady will face-off against the 16-2 Chiefs at Super Bowl LV, which is being held in Tampa on Feb. 7. With Mahomes being a dominate playmaker, fans are hoping for an offensive shootout between the two teams.
Whether Brady wins or loses, his 10th Super Bowl appearance certainly adds to his legacy as the G.O.A.T of football.