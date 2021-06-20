Kim Kardashian Says She “Absolutely” Owes Ex-Husband Kris Humphries an Apology

Reality star Kim Kardashian went from Kris Humphries ’ girlfriend to his wife to his ex-wife in less than three months, and now she’s expressing a mea culpa.

In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode on Thursday, June 17, Kim said that she “absolutely” owes Kris an apology and she “tried calling him for months” to make amends.

Here’s more about their doomed marriage and Kris’ dating life now.