Debate Over Who Khloé Kardashian's Dad Really Is Has Been Going on for Years

Khloé has always said that Robert Kardashian Sr. is her father. Born on Feb. 22, 1944, he had all kinds of professional accomplishments during his lifetime. But many people know him as O.J. Simpson's defense attorney during his murder trial in 1995. O.J. was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. The trial was all over the news and gave Robert tons of public attention.

Unfortunately, Robert is no longer with us. In 2003, he died of esophageal cancer at 59 years old. On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show , Khloé talked about how much he meant to her and the entire family. She said that even though he worked a lot as a lawyer, he was always a part of their lives.

"He was with us all the time, and I think just had a really good way of balancing work and taking care of his kids and being there. He was there for all of our sporting events, any plays, any of that kind of stuff."

But people have been pointing out for years that Khloé doesn't look like Kim or Kourtney. Some people say it's because Khloé is happy with her differences and others say that regardless, she's the prettiest Kardashian. But one man has always been assumed to be her dad.