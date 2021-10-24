Debate Over Who Khloé Kardashian's Dad Really Is Has Been Going on for Years

Debate Over Who Khloé Kardashian's Dad Really Is Has Been Going on for YearsBy Kori Williams
Oct. 24 2021, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
When people think of the Kardashian/Jenner family, a few key people come to mind. Because Keeping Up With the Kardashians had been on for so long, we all know the sisters and their momager, Kris Jenner. From Kris' first marriage, she had three daughters: Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé plus a son named Rob. But people have wondered for years about who Khloé's father actually is.
So, who is Khloé Kardashian's dad? For years there have been rumors that she has a different father than Kim, Kourtney, and Rob because of her looks. But she's always said all of them share the same father. Here's what we know about who he is.
Who is Khloé Kardashian's dad?
Khloé has always said that Robert Kardashian Sr. is her father. Born on Feb. 22, 1944, he had all kinds of professional accomplishments during his lifetime. But many people know him as O.J. Simpson's defense attorney during his murder trial in 1995. O.J. was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. The trial was all over the news and gave Robert tons of public attention.
Unfortunately, Robert is no longer with us. In 2003, he died of esophageal cancer at 59 years old. On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Khloé talked about how much he meant to her and the entire family. She said that even though he worked a lot as a lawyer, he was always a part of their lives.
"He was with us all the time, and I think just had a really good way of balancing work and taking care of his kids and being there. He was there for all of our sporting events, any plays, any of that kind of stuff."
But people have been pointing out for years that Khloé doesn't look like Kim or Kourtney. Some people say it's because Khloé is happy with her differences and others say that regardless, she's the prettiest Kardashian. But one man has always been assumed to be her dad.
Is O.J. Simpson Khloé's dad?
People have been speculating about who they believe is actually Khloé's dad and many believe it's O.J. Back in 2019, a video of O.J. was posted where he said Khloé isn't his kid. "But never – and I want to stress never – in any way, shape, or form have I ever had any interest in Kris – romantically, or sexually – and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me," he said in the video. "So all of these stories are just bogus, bad, tasteless."
But not everyone believes O.J. and some people believe he's lying to cover up an affair he may have had with Kris. In response to the video, one person said that Khloé looks just like O.J. Another person said, "Sure. Just like the glove didn't fit," which is a reference to the murder trial. One of his defense attorneys, Johnnie Cochran said the famous line, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit."
According to NBC Los Angeles, this refers to gloves O.J. was said to be wearing during the murders. During the trial, he couldn't get them on and this was supposed to imply that he wasn't the person who killed his wife or her friend.
On an episode of KUWTK, Khloé even took a 23andMe test. It showed she is part Middle Eastern and not Black and therefore, Robert's kid.