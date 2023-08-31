Home > Viral News > Influencers TikTok Couple Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts Admitted That They Broke Up in 2021, and It Was Bad TikTok Couple Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts started dating in 2020 and married in 2023. But in between that time, they actually broke up for a year. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 31 2023, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @taylorrwatts

Even the best couples have relationship problems. Georgia-based TikTok couple Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts, who started dating each other in 2020, recently opened up about a rough spot in their relationship and admitted that they actually broke up at one point. Why went wrong? And what led them back to one another? We’ve got the details below.

When did Taylor and Sophia break up? They were broken up for about a year.

On an August 2023 episode of The Unplanned Podcast, Taylor and Sophia told hosts husband-and-wife Matt and Abby Howard that they actually had broken up at one point in their relationship. Taylor explained that when he went away to college, he drifted apart from Sophia, who was still in high school at time. It became clear that she really wanted a serious relationship with him, but at the time, Taylor didn't think he wanted that. And the long distance definitely didn't help.

“I thought I wanted, you know, the party scene, the downtown scene, and the college movie scene basically over Sophia at the time," Taylor explained. In fact, he was the one who initiated the breakup. Fortunately, Taylor soon realized he had a mistake.

"I quickly got out of that rut and that mindset," he said, sharing that although things had gotten messy, they still hadn't cut off communication. "We communicated at least once a month," Sophia added. "But it took until a whole other year for us to start officially dating again. They got officially back together in March 2022 after breaking up around the same time in 2021.

Taylor credits his local church for helping him put things in perspective. "I walked back into the relationship knowing 'hey I already know I want to marry Sophia. I know I want to have kids young. I know this is the ultimate goal.'"

Of the year they weren't together, Sophia said. "It was like the worst year of my life." She explained that she was still in love with him. "But looking back, it's definitely what we needed. If we didn't take the break or whatever we want to call it, things just never would have worked out," she said.

How is Taylor and Sophia's relationship now?

Taylor and Sophia's relationship couldn't be better. The couple got engaged in November 2022, just months after getting together. They tied the knot in March 2023 and two months later, they announced the news that they were pregnant.