Meghan and Harry May Not Be Able to Travel for Prince Philip's Funeral

Although Harry and Meghan would very likely have attended the funeral of Harry's grandfather under normal circumstances, COVID-19 restrictions make things much more uncertain for the couple. Harry and Meghan stepped away from the royal family in early 2020, and have been living in the US for the past year.

Travel to and from the U.K. is currently heavily restricted, as the country is on lockdown until June 21. It is currently illegal to leave the U.K. to go on holiday. You must have a permitted reason to travel to and from the country, and you must fill out a declaration form that makes it clear why you are traveling. If the couple chooses to travel for the funeral, they'll likely have to block out quite a bit of time.

"If you’re traveling to England you must either quarantine in the place you’re staying or in a managed quarantine hotel for 10 days because of coronavirus (COVID-19). What you need to do depends on where you travel in the 10 days before you arrive in England," according to the government website.

"You must also get two coronavirus tests after you arrive in England," the site says. "You’ll need to book these before you travel."