Is Awkwafina Single? Here's What We Know About Nora's Dating Life

Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina , is known for her comedic chops and her scene-stealing roles in movies like Ocean’s 8, Crazy Rich Asians, and The Farewell. The multi-talented actress has proven that she is versatile enough for both comedy and drama, and in 2020, she became the first Asian American to win a Golden Globe Award for best actress in any category.

But although she’s been enjoying her rise to fame, the Nora From Queens star remains very private about her personal life. So, does Awkwafina have a partner? Is she married?

From her rise to fame in 2012 with viral music videos like "My Vag" and her historic Golden Globe win, to being cast in Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero movie , Awkwafina has shown that she’s ready for anything Hollywood throws her way.

Who is Awkwafina's partner?

It’s unclear exactly who Awkwafina’s partner is, as the actress is so private when it comes to her personal life. She might currently be single, but some signs indicate that the actress could be coupled up. In 2018, Awkwafina told The Guardian that she felt “settled with her long-term boyfriend,” and that she was “extremely happy…[and] in love.” In the same interview, she explained that she doesn’t think a traditional family life is for her.

“I’m not sure I will ever be the kind of woman who can retire into a family,” she said. To date, it appears that the actress remains unmarried, and if she’s still dating the same boyfriend she referred to in the interview, his identity remains a mystery.

Article continues below advertisement

Awkwafina has also shared some hilarious anecdotes about her past dating experiences. She told Vogue in 2018 that when she had just graduated college, her friends set her up on a blind date. Although the guy ticked many of Awkwafina’s boxes (he was “five foot two … had the body of a graphic designer … was a photographer … was into the Criterion Collection …love[d] France"), their first date went from bad to worse.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Awkwafina explained that the two went to a steakhouse and that the first red flag occurred when the guy ordered his steak well done and then proceeded to cut it up into tiny pieces, “like one would do for a small bird.” On top of his questionable culinary choices, her date was also a bit dull. His tips about investing in the Chinese market did not interest Awkwafina and his refusal to watch her favorite movie, White Chicks, was even more egregious than his boring dinner conversation.

The final straw was when Awkwafina introduced him to her friends and realized that he didn’t like the goofy, outgoing person she was around them. “Everyone's cracking up, we're having a great time," she recalled. "And then I look over at this sourpuss face … If he didn't like the real side of me, then what am I doing?”