A-Rod's Messy Divorce From His First Wife Could Indicate a Relationship Pattern

Cynthia and Alex met in a surprisingly normal way: at the gym. According to HollywoodLife , Cynthia was on the Stairmaster at Body and Soul Gym in 1996 when the pair first met. Alex was the shortstop for the Seattle Mariners at the time — so not quite the baseball legend of today, but quickly growing in fame. A source told the outlet he was really into women who loved fitness and insisted upon asking her out before she eventually said yes.

Eventually, on Cynthia's 30th birthday, Alex proposed, and she said yes! While her family, a prominent Florida Greek Orthodox family, initially objected to the marriage because Alex wasn't Greek, the pair were married at Cynthia's grandfather's mansion in Texas in 2002. They share two children: Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander.

The pair divorced in 2008, just six years after their marriage. Cynthia was the one who filed for divorce after rumors had begun to spread about Alex spending a little too much time with a stripper in Las Vegas.

According to her petition for marriage as quoted by ESPN, "The marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken because of the husband’s extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct." The divorce was finalized in September 2008.