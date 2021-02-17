After *That* Ending, Will 'Behind Her Eyes' Return for Season 2?

With such a viral discussion surrounding the book, it wasn't much of a surprise when it was announced that it would be adapted for the small screen.

When the thriller novel Behind Her Eyes by Sarah Pinborough debuted in 2017, many readers began tweeting about the shocking twist ending. Users began discussing what exactly the conclusion meant on Twitter with #WTFthatEnding , and as a result, others read the novel to get in on the chat.

Does the conclusion leave room for Season 2, or will the British adaptation be limited to six episodes?

The TV edition of Behind Her Eyes launched on Netflix on Feb. 17, 2021, and readers can see that crazy ending play out on the screen.

However, nothing is as it seems, and Louise soon becomes suspicious of Adele's friendliness.

This is where the plot differs from other thriller-type stories. Instead of sparring with one another or competing over David, Adele and Louise actually become friends.

David is a psychiatrist who happens to already be married (shocker) to Adele (Eve Hewson).

Both the book and the show have the same central concept: Louise (Simona Brown) is a single mother who embarks on an affair with her boss, David (Tom Bateman).

On its surface, the plot of Behind Her Eyes is about infidelity and a complicated love triangle, which is par for the course when it comes to some of the more recent book-to-screen thrillers that fans have loved (like Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train).

Is 'Behind Her Eyes' renewed for Season 2?

Because the Season 1 ending does follow the insane conclusion of the book, there's no blueprint for a second season of Behind Her Eyes. We won't spoil the ending here, but those who know what happens will likely understand how a continuation might be difficult. The show has not officially been renewed, and the cast members have not discussed that the show is one and done.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Behind Her Eyes already has a lot of buzz around it, so it might be a mainstay on Netflix's Top 10 list for a few days. Even if it is a success on the streaming service, there might not be enough original material to keep it going.

The book's author, Sarah Pinborough, admitted that the ending is "pretty closed," which might make it difficult for the show to go on. "Not as far as I know," she told Express.co.UK about whether there are plans for the show to continue. "I would be interested to see where they would take it as it's a pretty closed ending. But if it does well, you never know."