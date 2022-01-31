The Must-See Betty White Special That Celebrates Her Life Is Finally Here

The Must-See Betty White Special That Celebrates Her Life Is Finally HereBy Jamie Lerner
Jan. 31 2022, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
One of the saddest days in 2021 — and there were a lot of sad days in 2021 — was when we learned that Betty White passed away. Many of us were getting dressed and glamming up for New Year’s Eve festivities when the notification popped up on our phones on Dec. 31, 2021. She died just weeks before her 100th birthday, which would have been Jan. 17, 2022.
Regardless, both of those factors are all the more reason to celebrate the iconic Golden Girl. So now, a new special is airing that will feature many celebrities paying their regards to Betty White titled Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl.
But how can we watch the hour-long special, and will it be available to stream?
Here's how to watch ‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl.'
We don’t use the word “icon” lightly when it comes to Betty White. Not only is she one of the greatest comedic actors to live in our time, with five Emmys to her name and many more nominations and awards under her belt, but she was equally legendary off-screen. Betty was outspoken about her beliefs and unafraid to do what she knew was right.
In Betty White’s 1954 variety show, she was threatened with being pulled off the air for welcoming a Black performer to her show. “I said, ‘I’m sorry, but, you know, he stays. Live with it,'” she explained in a 2018 documentary.
So it’s only natural for us to want to watch this new special that honors Betty — but how?
Well, it’ll air on NBC at 10 p.m. EST on Jan. 31, 2022.
For cord cutters, ‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl’ will be streaming after it premieres.
Even though Betty was nearly 100 years old when she passed away, she has fans of all ages. And she still continues to make a mark even after her death. On the day of her 100th birthday, the #BettyWhiteChallenge went viral when social media users encouraged each other to donate to a local animal shelter or rescue in Betty’s name. Later in life, it’s rumored that Betty could have even been a vegan.
So it’s no surprise that despite her age (or maybe because of it), Betty has continued garnering young fans over the years. Plus, with guests such as Tina Fey, Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon, Goldie Hawn, Drew Barrymore, and more, we all want to watch Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl.
For cord cutters, the special will stream on Peacock after it airs on NBC.