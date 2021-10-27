Exes Tom Green and Drew Barrymore Got Awkward on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'By Joseph Allen
Oct. 27 2021, Published 10:47 a.m. ET
Not everyone expected Drew Barrymore to launch a successful talk show, but that's exactly what she's done. The actress has interviewed a wide array of guests, but she recently had one of the more intriguing interviews of her career. Tom Green, Drew's ex-husband, was a guest on the show, and his appearance led many people to wonder why the two of them got divorced in the first place.
Why did Tom Green and Drew Barrymore get divorced?
Tom and Drew got together in 1999, and were engaged in 2000 and married in 2001. Just a few months after they tied they knot, though, Tom filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Although the marriage didn't last long, Drew has since said that there were no hard feelings between the two of them as they parted ways.
“We just were young and kind of idiots. I didn’t know how to manage myself," Drew said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.
“I’ve always said I was a woman in the boardroom and a child in the bedroom. I could go into a studio and pitch, but I didn’t know how to handle things in my personal life. I think Tom needed some time, I think his coping mechanism was to build a little bit of a wall, and I respected that.”
Tom echoed Drew's sentiments during an interview with InStyle in 2020. “Drew is a wonderful woman, I love her very much," he said. "I wish our marriage could have worked out, I wish her much happiness.”
Their marriage may not have worked out, but it's clear that the end of their marriage didn't lead to any lingering resentment between the two of them.
Is Tom Green married now?
Tom has not been married since his brief marriage to Drew 20 years ago, and he doesn't have any children as a result of his other relationships. Drew, on the other hand, married Will Koppelman in 2012, and the two separated in 2016. Drew and Will had two children together, Olive and Frankie. Drew was also married to LA bar owner Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, prior to her marriage to Tom.
Tom Green recently appeared on Drew's show.
Although it wasn't his first appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Tom's most recent guest appearance featured an awkward moment between the two. They were joined by frequent guest Ross Matthews, who asked them whether they would ever go to an ex's wedding.
“I’ve never been invited to an ex’s wedding," Tom said in response, clearly giving Drew some side-eye.
The audience roared with laughter, but Tom followed up his joke by saying that he thinks it makes sense to skip an ex's nuptials. “[It] makes sense to me. Honestly, I think it makes sense to probably not go to an ex’s wedding," he said.
“I think so too," Drew added.
Clearly, the two of them are still on good terms, and even feel comfortable joking about their decades-old history with one another.