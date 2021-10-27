Exes Tom Green and Drew Barrymore Got Awkward on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Not everyone expected Drew Barrymore to launch a successful talk show, but that's exactly what she's done. The actress has interviewed a wide array of guests, but she recently had one of the more intriguing interviews of her career. Tom Green, Drew's ex-husband, was a guest on the show, and his appearance led many people to wonder why the two of them got divorced in the first place.

Why did Tom Green and Drew Barrymore get divorced?

Tom and Drew got together in 1999, and were engaged in 2000 and married in 2001. Just a few months after they tied they knot, though, Tom filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Although the marriage didn't last long, Drew has since said that there were no hard feelings between the two of them as they parted ways.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

“We just were young and kind of idiots. I didn’t know how to manage myself," Drew said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. “I’ve always said I was a woman in the boardroom and a child in the bedroom. I could go into a studio and pitch, but I didn’t know how to handle things in my personal life. I think Tom needed some time, I think his coping mechanism was to build a little bit of a wall, and I respected that.”

Tom echoed Drew's sentiments during an interview with InStyle in 2020. “Drew is a wonderful woman, I love her very much," he said. "I wish our marriage could have worked out, I wish her much happiness.” Their marriage may not have worked out, but it's clear that the end of their marriage didn't lead to any lingering resentment between the two of them.