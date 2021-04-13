Yes, Drew Barrymore Really Does Play Both Candy and Paula in 'The Stand In'

When it comes to portraying twins (or even completely unrelated characters) on the big and small screens, there's no shortage of actors who've played multiple roles at the same time. Lindsay Lohan did it in The Parent Trap remake. Dove Cameron did it in the Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie, and Paul Rudd did it on Netflix's Living With Yourself (technically, he was cloned) — just to name a few.

This is probably why people have wondered: Does Drew Barrymore play both parts in The Stand In?