An Update on Blythe Danner's Health After Her Cancer Battle Brings Good News

According to People, Blythe recently opened up about her private battle against oral cancer, the same disease that ended her husband's life. The good news is that she’s doing a lot better now that she is currently in remission.

Blythe spoke candidly about the disease, saying, “Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer. I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?' It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."