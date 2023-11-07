Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kylie Jenner Why Kylie Jenner’s Clothing Line, Khy, Is Rumored to Become a “Flop” Soon Kylie Jenner launched her clothing brand, Khy, in November 2023. Since it dropped, many influencers have complained about the line’s sizing. By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 7 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@khy

The Kardashian-Jenner family has long been associated with the fashion industry. So, it surprised no one when Kylie Jenner announced in October 2023 that she would be the next of her famous clan to launch her fast-fashion brand, Khy. Khy, a shorter version of Kylie’s name, dropped officially on Nov. 1, 2023. After nearly a month for the already viral clothing brand to drop, many influencers couldn’t wait to rate and review the beauty mogul’s fashions.

Since the line has debuted, the content creator girlies are sharing exactly what they think about Khy and if they would recommend it to those uncertain if Kylie’s clothes are for them. Here’s what the style streets are saying about Khy!

Kylie Jenner’s KHY reviews include influencers complaining about the clothes’ sizing.

When influencers started getting their Khy bags of several of the brand’s 12 items in the mail, many of them began sharing their unboxing and reviews on social media, primarily TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Across the TikTok sphere, many content creators of various races and body types reviewed the brand and had one common grievance about Khy’s clothes.

One influencer, Ruby (@rubylyn), said on her TikTok account that while she was “impressed” by Kylie’s use of faux leather, she shared how the trench coat she ordered was way too big for her body, even though she bought it in an extra small.

“I don't even know if they have smaller than an extra small,” Ruby said in her TikTok. But I, I can see this.”

Other reviews of Khy state the brand doesn’t adhere to taller women. In Ruby’s review, she showed how her pants were extremely too long on her 5’6 frame.

TikTok user, Molly (@ladymollyelizabeth), noted that the pants were too long “even in heels” and suggested the mishap was due to “poor fit and construction.” She also said the brand was seemingly cutting corners in the production of the clothes.

Many fashion content creators have insisted Kylie Jenner’s new clothing line will “flop.”

In addition to issues regarding the sizing of Khy’s clothes, several content creators have noted that Kylie reportedly designed the brand with her own body in mind and didn’t account for her target audience’s tailoring needs.

Due to the ongoing reviews regarding the sizing of the brand, many social media users are wondering if Kylie’s new clothing line will go the way of Kylie Swim, one of her brands that seemingly came and went in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Multiple influencers, including Julia Paige (@sheshortsweet), said in a TikTok that she “can’t get behind” the brand’s look and felt the clothing options were an odd choice. Other influencers, like The DOM (@thedom_au), have compared the brand to Shein, suggesting that the brand looks cheap.

Despite Khy’s not-so-nice reviews online, Kylie’s line has received praise from influencers who tried on her clothes on TikTok.

Additionally, Kylie’s faux leather strapless dress is a popular look among the influencers who purchased the brand.

Where can you buy Khy?

