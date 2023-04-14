Why Are the Kardashians so Tight With Dolce & Gabbana? Inside Their Relationship

While the Kardashian women are all bosses, they still dabble in endorsements with other notable brands. From fitness teas to headache medicine and luxury fashion houses, there aren’t many things one member of the Kar-Jenner tribe hasn’t endorsed over the years. Unfortunately, not all of the famous family’s endorsements and partnerships have resonated with those who follow their careers, and several of the Kardashians’ deals have gone awry.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, in recent years, many have questioned their loyalties to controversial brands like Balenciaga as well as Dolce & Gabbana, the company run by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. So, why are the Kardashians so loyal to Dolce & Gabbana? Let’s dive into their relationship.

Source: Hulu Kravis wore D&G at their May 2022 wedding in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress to her and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding.

In May 2022, Kourtney Kardashian married musician Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. The Poosh founder said “I do” to her man in a mini white corset wedding dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The designers also collaborated with Kourtney to create her wedding veil, which was a long, embroidered veil with an image of the Virgin Mary. The veil was a replica of Kourt’s husband’s tattoo of the same image.

Article continues below advertisement

While a celebrity wearing a luxury fashion house on their wedding day is far from breaking news, Kourtney and Dolce & Gabbana went the extra mile to prove their love and respect for one another.

Article continues below advertisement

In her wedding special, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, Kourtney shared that Dolce & Gabbana let her and Travis’s loved ones use their Portofino estate.

Additionally, the Kardashians’ photos from Kravis’s wedding showed that they all wore Dolce & Gabbana during their entire stay, which isn’t a typical pre-wedding tradition.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is a Dolce & Gabbana brand ambassador amid the fashion house’s many controversies.

Dolce & Gabbana’s open-door policy with the Kardashians is likely due to the family’s (especially Kim’s) willingness to keep money in Domenico and Stefano’s pockets. Throughout the years, Dolce & Gabbana has gone from an acclaimed feature in fashion magazines globally to a company lacking support from its industry peers.

Article continues below advertisement

The fashion house has allegedly been canceled for multiple racial and sexually insensitive comments or content, including a 2018 screenshotted thread by Diet Prada of Stefano allegedly mouthing off anti-Asian remarks about China as the brand prepared for a show in Shanghai. Dolce & Gabbana also went under fire for developing a “slave sandal” in 2016 for over $2,000, per Fashionista.

Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian Kim celebrates her D&G collab at Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Dolce & Gabbana’s controversies, the Kardashians haven’t seemed to let the issues stop them from another bag. In February 2023, Kim Kardashian showed off her support for the brand by becoming the face of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 ad campaign. Kim introduced her new gig with multiple black-and-white photos shot by Mert Alas and Mac Piggott.