Here Are Some Next-Level Celebrity Homes for a Little Design Inspo

Here Are Some Next-Level Celebrity Homes for a Little Design InspoBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Everyone wishes they could live large like a celebrity, and now, you can — TopTenRealEstateDeals.com has done us all a massive favor by rounding up some of the top celebrity homes for sale right now.
If you want to wake up feeling famous every day, these celebrity homes are for sale.
And although you may not be able to shell out for one of these babies at this moment in time, feel free to set aside for future design inspo — it'll be our little secret.
1. Brad and Jen's Former Estate — $44.5 Million
The former power couple bought a massive Beverly Hills mansion in 2001 after getting married in Malibu, and added a tennis court and guest house before separating. The house sold in 2006 to a hedge fund executive who is just now putting it back on the market.
2. Loris Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Bel Air Estate — $28 Million
Amidst her massive USC lawsuit, Lori and her husband, Mossimo, have put their giant Bel Air estate on the market. Apparently, it's 12,000-square-feet, has six bedrooms, and nine whopping bathrooms. If you can shell out just under 30 million, why not?
3. Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee Lake House — $7.49 Million
Ten years after winning American Idol in 2012, Kelly bought a gorgeous lake house in Hendersonville, Tenn., just 25 miles North of Nashville. It's currently on sale, though, if you want to "Breakaway" for the holidays and spend some time on the water.
4. Cheryl Tiegs' Balinese-Style Abode — $18.5 Million
Deemed "America’s first baby-boomer supermodel," Cheryl is famous for her extensive modeling career. With all of her modeling money, the now 72-year-old blonde bought — and is now selling — a unique Balinese-style home in Bel Air. Seriously, it's up for grabs to anyone who can shell out just under $20 million.
5. Joe Pesci's New Jersey Mansion — $6.5 Million
Between My Cousin Vinny and Home Alone, it comes as no surprise award-winning actor, Joe Pesci, has a gigantic mansion. His modern waterfront castle on the Jersey Shore is now on sale, though as he's looking to relocate to sunny California full-time.
6. Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs Hideaway — $9.5 Million
Suzanne has been living her romantic dream life in a hilly hideaway above Palm Springs with her husband, Alan Hamel, for the last 40 years. The two are still together (forever) but recently decided to put their home on the market for just under $10 million.
7. Adam Lambert's Hollywood Hills Home — $3.35 Million
From American Idol to being Queen's new frontman, Adam Lambert is doing the most. With his massive earnings, Adam bought a mansion overlooking the famous Sunset Strip in Los Angeles back in 2009. Now it's on sale, though, so start saving that cash.
8. Meghan Markle's Colonial-Style House — $1.75 Million
Back when Meghan was married to Trevor Engelson ages ago, they rented an adorable Colonial-style home in Los Angeles' Hancock Park. Live like a princess and buy it, before someone else does.
9. Oprah's Jeff Bridges Home (NOT FOR SALE)
Oprah bought one of her six homes from none other than her former neighbor, Jeff Bridges, about five years ago. It lies within the Montecito neighborhood in sunny Santa Barbara, sitting on lush greenery with top-notch mountain views.
10. Alicia Keys' Razor House (NOT FOR SALE)
Earlier this year, Alicia bought her contemporary-style home in La Jolla, Calif. for $20.8 million. It has gorgeous Pacific Ocean views, and the home itself was designed by none other than Wallace E. Cunningham.
Wishing you could trade in your tiny New York City apartment for one of these babies right now? Don't worry, you aren't alone — I totally have my eye on Brad and Jen's old spot right now. Buying one of these is totally within my five-year plan.
More from Distractify
Couple Finds Hidden Camera in Creepiest Place at Their Airbnb
Woman Captures Bible Group 'Mob' Crashing Airbnb and Stealing From the Bathroom
Check Out These Airbnbs Designed by Celebs, Like Matthew McConaughey's Wild Turkey Home
More From Distractify
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!
Entertainment
'Criminal Minds' Ends Its Impressive 15-Year Run on CBS
Entertainment
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born
Entertainment
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids