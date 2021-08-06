Joseph Gordon-Levitt Explains the Inspiration for 'Mr. Corman'

Some of the best television comes from art imitating life, and even though Joseph Gordon-Levitt 's series Mr. Corman on Apple TV+ isn’t a retelling of his own life, it was inspired by it. In a video posted on the Associated Press ' YouTube account, Joseph explains how he was inspired to create the dramedy.

The series revolves around an elementary school teacher who has a sort of existential crisis that manifests itself in visions of the world literally crashing down around him. In real life, Joseph's life is essentially the exact opposite of that.

But it was because of everything good in his life that he was inspired to create a show about how his (or anyone else's) life might have turned out had he not been given so many opportunities.