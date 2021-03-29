Joseph Gordon-Levitt Lost His Older Brother, Daniel, in 2010 — Here's What Happened

The love of movies likely runs in the Gordon-Levitt family. Perhaps the most famous member of the family, 40-year-old Joseph Gordon-Levitt landed one of his first acting roles in 1988, playing Rounder in a TV movie titled Stranger on My Land. A mightily-talented child actor, he also appeared in hit movies like 10 Things I Hate About You before scoring even bigger roles. His only sibling, Daniel, was a producer, while his maternal grandfather, Michael Gordon, worked as a movie director.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's only sibling, Daniel, was a fire-spinning artist and a teacher.

Born in Los Angeles on July 27, 1974, Daniel began his brief stint as a producer in the 1990s. The TV movie documentaries he worked on include the 1994 Moon Shot and the 1996 Einstein Revealed, as per IMDb. But Daniel's real talents lay in fire-spinning. It's understood he used to astound Renaissance fair visitors with his incredible skills, while he also appeared in movies like Love Cures Cancer: Take a Chance on Love II. He performed under the moniker of Burning Dan.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

What's more, Daniel also worked as a teacher at the Flow Temple Arts School, a school, performance troupe, and party collective in Venice Beach, Calif.

He and Joseph were close. They even started tinkering with a small but ambitious project which would eventually give way to HitRecord. In its first incarnation, the venture functioned as a message board, allowing an emerging creative community to make videos, songs, and other projects together. Their user base grew significantly over the years — as more and more people began to recognize the value of coming together with others to invent something unique.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a previous estimate cited by VentureBeat, HitRecord had about 750,000 users eager to spark up new collaborations and get their teeth into something new by the spring of 2019. "It’s like GitHub for creativity," Joseph told the outlet.

Today’s my brother dan’s birthday 🔥❤️🍦🍉



He and I started @hitrecord together a long time ago. We all miss him, been ten years now since he died.



I love seeing art inspired by him. Draw him, write about him, talk about him, whatever.



Post here — https://t.co/kPOUxuIgUS — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 27, 2020 Source: Twitter