Woman Discovers Boyfriend's Cheating Because of a Hidden Message on Starbucks Cup

Finding out that you've been cheated on is right up there in the world's greatest heartbreaks with the death of your parent or discovering that the love of your life unironically draws inspiration from Grey's Anatomy quotes. And I mean the show, not like, the textbook that changed the course of medical history as we know it. A new TikTok trend has folks sharing their own personal stories of betrayal and how they found out their significant other was cheating.

User Mandi Kay Bowles had propounded the following question to her followers: "What is the craziest way you guys found out that somebody was cheating on you?" What spurned the query was a pretty insane tale she wanted to share herself. A few years ago she was dating a guy and noticed that some of the responses during their conversation "were not really making sense." After asking him what was up, he had assured her that things were most certainly down.

However, things were up, a suspicion that gained more and more weight when she noticed he was rocking a sweatshirt that she didn't recognize and noticed a strand of "hot pink synthetic hair" clinging to his clothing. It didn't take long for her to get a random DM from another woman with pictures of her BF and screenshots of their conversations asking, "Is this your man too?" Yikesaroni and cheese.

It didn't take long for the comments section of the post to become littered with unbelievable responses. One person wrote that they "pulled up to [their SO] at the stop light." Another person said, "His 4-year-old daughter told me she was having a new brother." Another person was just straight up told by their SO's mother. And it didn't take long for a bunch of other videos from TikTok users to crop up where they aired out all their relationship gripes with their former boyfriends and girlfriends.

Some of the tales were a bit more harrowing, like when a TikTok user by the name of Brittany shared in her own now-viral video learned about her UTI. She was informed by her doctor she had contracted a specific infection that could only be caused by E. Coli. Brittany thought it was impossible because she's "always clean." But then she found out then during one of her boyfriend's "gym sessions" he was actually "having sex with another man."

Then he immediately had sex with her after his tryst with his side-guy, which is what gave her the UTI in the first place. Danielle Brown's story doesn't have doctors involved with it, and the way she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her is a bit more subtle. He had returned home with a Starbucks cup...but it had his ex's name written on it.

Talk about amateur hour. He had denied seeing her, but Danielle decided to dump him anyway because, well, the proof is on the Iced Caramel Macchiato, as they say. People couldn't believe that he would not only go and see his girlfriend directly after seeing his ex and how he thought he could get away with it, but mostly why he'd be so careless as to bring that Starbucks home in the first place.

