Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the performance finale of The Voice Season 21.\n\nAfter so many amazingly delightful seasons of The Voice, it's still considered one of the most popular singing competition shows ever. It’s constantly being compared to American Idol, but it certainly has its own place in the reality TV genre. The coaches this season have added to the intrigue of every single episode with their hilarious dialogue and opinionated commentary.Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande each have such impressive music careers of their own, so watching them coach the aspiring singers on their way to the top has been absolutely incredible. Now that season 21 is nearing its end, it’s time to take a look at who might take home the title.Who wins 'The Voice' Season 21?The performances are completely over, which means that there's nothing else to wait on except America's vote. All five finalists in Season 21 of The Voice brought that championship energy to the stage. The two-hour performance finale showcased each of the five singers belting out ballads and up-tempo songs. Ariana's team was eliminated in the semifinals, so she dropped an inspirational message to the viewers last week.Blake, Kelly, and John put aside their rivalries to act as the best coaches ever, providing each of their teams helpful and hopeful words of encouragement. There are a few different ways Season 21 can play out. Will the winner be someone who switched teams at the last minute to avoid getting eliminated? Or will they be one of the two remaining four-chair turns instead?Here’s a breakdown of the five finalists.Paris Winningham is Team Blake and somehow, no matter what he does, he comes across as being effortlessly relaxed! Paris is cool as a cucumber whenever he hits the stage. There's no doubt about the fact that John's likely feeling some regret over losing Paris to Blake earlier on in the show. Paris sang “Me and Mrs. Jones" and “Ain’t Nobody" by Rufus and Chaka Khan, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.Hailey Mia is Team Kelly and, at the age of 14, she’s the youngest contestant to be part of Season 21. She chose two songs that are totally geared for her age range by Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Her respective performances of “Déjà Vu" and “idontwannabeyouanymore" showcased just how much she’s grown throughout the course of the competition.Wendy Moten is Team Blake, and after becoming one of the four-chair turns at the start of the season, it was assumed she’d be going quite far in the competition. Her performances of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and Whitney Houston's “How Will I Know?" were jaw-droppingly impressive.Jershika Maple is Team John, with a soulful voice that makes her one of the most memorable and beloved contestants of the season. John actually swooped in to save her from getting the boot after Kelly picked against her in the battle round! Jershika performed “Rolling in the Deep" and “I’m Goin' Down" by Adele and Mary J. Blige respectively. The coaches and audience were pleased with how well she did singing both songs.Girl Named Tom is Team Kelly, and the harmonious trio has already made history on The Voice for being the first group to make it to the finale. Instead of seeking fame and notoriety individually, they’ve worked together to combine their voices in the most angelic way for every single one of their stage performances. They sang “The Chair" by Fleetwood Mac and “Baby, Now That I Found You" by The Foundations in an attempt to steal the hearts of Americans everywhere.Who will win The Voice season 21? It’s up to America to make the final decision! The winner will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.