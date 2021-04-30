Tori Kelly Loves Being Married, but She Isn't Rushing Life With Her Husband

With the news that singer Tori Kelly is set to perform at the 2021 Kentucky Derby on May 1, 2021, the viral star is seemingly getting more attention than ever before. She has been tapped to help kick off the entire event, and it seems like everyone from the artist herself, to fans, and even derby showrunners are excited about the performance.

Breaking onto the scene around 2013 with her track "Fill a Heart," Tori quickly rose through the ranks of the industry and became a bonafide star (with Grammy wins to boot!). However, for as much as fans may know about Tori the musician, her private life often remains just that: private. So, who is Tori married to, and what are the other details of her personal life? Keep reading to find out!