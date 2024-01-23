Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Zazie Beetz and Her Husband, David Rysdahl, Are Making Their Mark on Hollywood Zazie Beetz and her husband, David Rysdahl, are taking Hollywood by storm. They’ve been together for years and finally married in 2023. By Jamie Lerner Jan. 23 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Whether you know her from shows like Atlanta and Invincible, or movies like Deadpool 2 and Joker, you know that Zazie Beetz is always one to watch.

She’s one of the few actors to successfully marry comedy and drama, but Zazie Beetz is also married herself. As it turns out, Zazie’s husband, David Rysdahl, is also an actor. The couple have the cutest love story, and as they’ve grown closer and more popular, they’ve also started working together more often.

Zazie Beetz’s husband is actor David Rysdahl.

Zazie may be a household name with her nearly 1 million Instagram followers, but David Rysdahl keeps a much lower profile. Even still, that didn’t stop him from appearing in the Oscar-nominated film Oppenheimer as Donald Hornig, and starring in the Emmy-winning series Fargo, as Wayne Lyon. Clearly, 2023 was a big year for both Zazie and David as they rose within the industry.

David and Zazie met in an acting workshop and they started dating shortly after in 2014. When Zazie spoke with Vanity Fair about her return to Atlanta during the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlet broke news of the couple’s Paris 2022 engagement.

In late 2023, Zazie and David both shared the news that they had gotten married, although very few details about their wedding were revealed. David announced the news in a since-edited post announcing his Fargo role, and Zazie slyly dropped that David is now her husband in an Instagram appreciation post, also celebrating his new big role.

Zazie and David have started their own production company, Sleepy Poppy.

After appearing together in a Black Mirror episode, Zazie and David showed that they clearly work together well. Both of them celebrate each others’ wins and want to create more projects that they’re passionate about. Now that they have the means to make films, shows, and more, they’re doing it with their new production company, Sleepy Poppy.

“Zazie and I both grew up in the industry, kind of approaching it collaboratively,” David told the Daily News in 2022. “Sometimes as an actor you come in, do a job, and it’s over. There’s so much more on that bone. I want to be in the editing room. I want to help put it together beforehand.”

He added, “She and I started coming into it as producers and saying, 'Can we support the voices that we care about?'” Rysdahl said. “Can we create the stories and have a little bit more room at the table to be a part of that? That’s kind of what the impetus was behind it.”

