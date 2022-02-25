Rest Stop Thriller 'No Exit' Is Now a Movie, but We Have All the Book Spoilers Here

Darby works free from the wall and attacks Lars, who Ash mistakenly shoots. She attempts to flee with Jay in the car, but Ash shoots out her tires. After a brief shootout with a lone disbelieving policeman, Darby can radio for help.

Ultimately, the plot remains the same, with a few details changed for dramatic effect. In the film, Darby is also a drug addict.

No Exit is available for streaming on Hulu beginning on Feb. 25, 2022.