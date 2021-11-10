'The Harder They Fall' Characters Are Based on These Very Real People

Now that The Harder They Fall has landed on the Netflix Top 10 list, more people than ever are paying attention to the entertaining movie. What makes the film even more interesting is the fact that it is based on the true story of historical figures who made an impact on Western life.

The Harder They Fall tells the story of an outlaw who finds out about his enemy getting released from prison. He takes the update as good news since it means he’ll have full access to his nemesis in order to seek out proper revenge.

Here’s what you should know about the real people who inspired the characters in this film.