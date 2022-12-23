Does Ladybug Survive ‘Bullet Train’ (and Live to See a Sequel)?

Rest easy, Brad Pitt fans — Ladybug doesn’t die in Bullet Train.

“The first thing that was evident about this script … was that it was so damn funny and all these characters had their own thing going on, so I knew we were going to draw an all-star cast,” Brad told Complex in August 2022. “Well, mostly all-star cast.”

At the end of Bullet Train, Ladybug finally comes face-to-face with the White Death (Michael Shannon), a Russian crime boss who lured the killers he blamed for his wife’s death on the train.