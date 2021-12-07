Logo
Home > Entertainment
Colton Underwood and Carrie Underwood
Source: Getty Images

Are Colton Underwood and Carrie Underwood Related? Here's the Truth

By

Dec. 7 2021, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Fans of country music totally adore Carrie Underwood, with her long list of hit songs that have been around since she won American Idol back in 2005. Fans of professional football and reality television know all about Colton Underwood, who was formally signed to the San Diego Chargers after playing defensive end at Illinois State for college.

Article continues below advertisement

After leaving football in the dust, Colton landed a spot as a contestant on The Bachelorette in 2018. He was so well-liked that he ended up appearing on the spin-off Bachelor in Paradise before snagging the coveted role of The Bachelor in his very own season in 2019. One big question people have lately is whether these two popular celebrities are related to each other by blood or not.

Colton Underwood
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Is Colton Underwood related to Carrie Underwood?

It turns out Colton and Carrie aren’t at all related. The only thing they have in common is their shared last name! Carrie responded to a tweet from the official Bachelor Twitter page writing, “@Colton Underwood #NoRelation.” She was sure to add a crying laughing emoji with a red rose while breaking the news.

Before Carrie cleared the air, fans were convinced the celebs were siblings, distant cousins, or something of that nature. The truth of the matter is that even though they’re both super famous and have the same last name, their bloodlines aren’t linked.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram @carrieunderwood

Are Colton Underwood and Carrie Underwood friends?

It doesn’t look like Colton and Carrie have ever spent time together in person, so it’s highly unlikely they’ve ever established a genuine friendship. It’s important to note that they both have such vastly different careers keeping them super busy! Carrie announced her official Las Vegas residency at the Resort World Las Vegas and Casino, and the first show she had on Dec. 2, 2021, was totally sold out!

Article continues below advertisement

She recently performed live at CMA Country Christmas and hit the stage amongst some other major names at the Christmas in Rockefeller Center event right after. Singing unforgettable, classic Christmas songs with such a beautiful voice comes naturally to her. In November, Carrie learned she'd been nominated for a couple of Grammy Awards thanks to her latest album “My Savior.” She'll possibly take home the Best Roots gospel album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance awards when the time comes.

Source: Instagram @coltonunderwood
Article continues below advertisement

Colton has remained super busy since leaving the NFL and being part of Bachelor Nation. His new Netflix original TV show Coming Out Colton showcases what his journey has been like as he does his best to embrace his truth and fit in with the LGBTQ community. There are six episodes of the show so far with no announcements yet about if there will be a second season.

As of now, Coming Out Colton is receiving mixed reviews from fans who have different opinions on what the show brings to the table. At the end of the day, Carrie and Colton have so much going on in their busy careers that it causes people to grow more and more curious about their personal lives. Regardless, they're simply not related.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

What Did Colton Underwood Do to Cassie Randolph? The 'Coming out Colton' Star Owns up to His Mistakes

Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has a Boyfriend — But He Still Wants to Keep His Dating Life Private

'American Idol' Brought Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson Together but Are They Friends?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.