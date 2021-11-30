Wendy Moten Reveals That Her Accident Left Her With a Broken Elbow and a Fractured Arm

Wendy Moten Reveals That Her Accident Left Her With a Broken Elbow and a Fractured ArmBy Leila Kozma
Nov. 30 2021, Published 9:38 a.m. ET
Season 21 of The Voice introduced viewers to unstoppable singers like Hailey Mia, Holly Forbes, and Lana Scott.
Aside from a few adrenaline-drenched scenes in the Battles round, the popular talent show has served as a source of joy and inspiration for the most part. But viewers had every reason to worry about Wendy Moten, who fell hard during a recent episode. What happened?
How did Wendy Moten break her arm?
Wendy Moten stumbled over a piece of equipment in Season 21, Episode 18 of The Voice, after performing the Four Tops's "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" alongside coach Blake Shelton, Paris Winningham, and Lana Scott. The routine turned out to be a real hit. But just as Team Blake was about to disperse, Wendy fell head-first while walking off the stage.
Cool as a cucumber, she assured viewers she was doing OK shortly afterward.
"I'm OK!" Wendy said. "I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I'm still ready to go!"
But her latest performance captured on Season 21, Episode 19 paints a different picture. The mightily talented R&B singer took the stage with both arms covered in casts.
"My right elbow is broken," Wendy revealed, via Cinema Blend. "My left hand is fractured here at my wrist, so I fell down pretty hard."
Wendy was admitted to the hospital after the taping of Season 21, Episode 18 wrapped up on Nov. 16, 2021. Not one to let an injury get in her way, she promptly returned a week later to deliver an emotionally charged take on Dolly Parton's iconic song, "Jolene."
For Season 21, Episode 19, each contestant had to choose a song outside of their niche. Wendy turned the challenge into an opportunity for unparalleled success. Her latest performance is just another example demonstrating just how broad her range as a singer is.
In the past, Wendy aced pop hits like Sting's "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You" and R&B-soul numbers like Aretha Franklin's "Freeway of Love."
Wendy's resilience and her take on Dolly Parton's "Jolene" impressed judges just the same.
Wendy's incredible talents and exceptional attitude had quite an impact on the judges.
"I know what your week has been like," Kelly Clarkson told Wendy, via People. "Kudos to you for even being on this stage right now and getting this done!"
Blake Shelton, Wendy's coach and mentor, had similar thoughts.
"I've never seen a better example of strength and perseverance and fearlessness," Blake said.
Fans took to Twitter to wish Wendy a speedy recovery and compliment her on the swanky casts.
"Poor Wendy Moten, ouchie! I love how they blinged out the casts though!" tweeted @hldesroches.
"Wendy Moten in two bedazzled casts doing Dolly. That’s dedication. So much emotion in her tone, good transitions. This was very tender. Nice," tweeted @SoUWanaBaSinger.
Catch new episodes of The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.