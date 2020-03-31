'The Voice' Contestant Gigi Hess Speaks up About the Negative Impact of Bullying

Gigi Hess left The Voice on March 30, failing to secure Kelly Clarkson's approval after a duet with Micah Iverson. The Lovington-based singer amazed viewers with her impassioned takes on alt-wave hits like "Lovesong" by The Cure.

Although the chanteuse only appeared in the first few episodes airing in Season 17 of the popular music contest, she already managed to amass an enormous fan base. Many are curious to find out about Gigi's life story, and her struggles with weight loss in particular.