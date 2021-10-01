Here's How Dolly Parton's View on Religion Has Changed Over the Years

It’s safe to say people often jump to conclusions about Dolly Parton when they think about her religion. The reason why is that a lot of her music is filled with gospel themes, Christian sentiments, and messages that seem to be dedicated to God. Dolly has revealed that although she grew up attending church consistently with her family in Tennessee, these days, she considers herself to be more spiritual than religious. Here’s where she stands today in terms of her faith.

What is Dolly Parton‘s religion?

The connection between religioun and spirituality can be fully connected for some, while for others they're two totally different things. Being religious means you deeply follow the teachings of one religion and often let it guide both your morals and thoughts about the afterlife. Being spiritual, on the other hand, can be defined in an endless number of ways.

In her 2020 book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Dolly wrote: “I’m not that religious, but I’m very, very spiritual. I grew up in very religious surroundings. I grew up with a Bible background, and I’m glad I did. I know my Bible stories.” She revealed that she even feels connected to God through nature. As she explained, “A lot of people think that because I look so artificial, I never spend time outside ... I love to be out in nature ... I sit under trees to write songs. I listen to God’s voice through the wind."

