Hailey Mia Is the Youngest Contestant to Appear on 'The Voice' — Is She About to Win?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 23 2021, Published 9:50 a.m. ET
At only 14, Hailey Mia is already on course to achieve unparalleled success.
Born and raised in Clifton, N.J., Hailey walked onto the stage of the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles in Season 21 of The Voice with a clear purpose — to astonish the viewers and prove that she is a superstar in the making. Hailey enjoys writing songs, acting, and performing as well as singing. A quadruple threat, she is not one to let a rare eye condition get in her way.
Hailey Mia has already swept 'The Voice' fans off their feet.
A mightily talented singer, songwriter, and performer, Hailey delighted fans and the judges with emotionally charged takes on Olivia Rodrigo's hit song, "traitor," Christina Perri's gloomy melody, "Jar of Hearts," and classics like The Pretenders' "I'll Stand By You" over the past few episodes of The Voice. A contestant with a rare knack for melancholic songs, Hailey has proven time and time again that she possesses exceptional technical skills and the unmatched ability to hit every tone.
Already hailed as Team Kelly's powerhouse by some, Hailey took up an interest in singing at an extraordinarily young age. A die-hard singing aficionado, she always knew she was destined for the stage. As she suggests in her contestant bio, waiting to become old enough and therefore eligible to partake in The Voice has been a bit of a hassle — but she is now ready to make the most of the prestigious competition.
Born with a condition known as double elevator palsy, Hailey has had some trouble with her right eye. Also known as monocular elevation deficit and monocular elevation deficiency, the condition affects eye movement. Hailey underwent surgery at age 7, which helped restore her vision.
Hailey Mia is the youngest contestant to appear on Season 21 of 'The Voice.' Will she be the youngest to win?
As Hailey told Hollywood Junket, she started singing Adele as a kid. She started taking vocal lessons when she was 8, and she has been hooked on singing ever since. Appearing on The Voice allowed her to pick up a range of new tricks. A die-hard fan of The Voice, Hailey told Hollywood Junket that she looks up to fellow child prodigies like Carter Rubin.
Many fans believe that Hailey has a real chance to win Season 21 of The Voice and take home the $100,000 cash prize and the record deal that comes with it. But will Ariana Grande be as happy for her (hypothetical) success as Kelly Clarkson? It's hard to tell at this stage.
"Ariana’s biggest mistake was letting Hailey Mia go, and I stand by that," tweeted @tunszn.
"Ariana Grande, your biggest mistake was letting Hailey Mia go," tweeted @prettypovsmb.
Catch new episodes of The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.