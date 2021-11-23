Hailey Mia Is the Youngest Contestant to Appear on 'The Voice' — Is She About to Win?

At only 14, Hailey Mia is already on course to achieve unparalleled success.

Born and raised in Clifton, N.J., Hailey walked onto the stage of the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles in Season 21 of The Voice with a clear purpose — to astonish the viewers and prove that she is a superstar in the making. Hailey enjoys writing songs, acting, and performing as well as singing. A quadruple threat, she is not one to let a rare eye condition get in her way.