The Friendship Between Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus Is as Real as It Gets

You might expect two talented beauties like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus to be close friends. They have so many things in common in terms of how their careers got started, how they’ve both been judges on the same singing competition show ( The Voice ), and how they've even collaborated together a couple of times. How close is the friendship between these two?

Is there a real friendship between Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus?

Even though Miley Cyrus got her start on Disney Channel and Ariana Grande got her start on Nickelodeon, they were still able to bond and connect as friends in their adulthood. They both left their popular kids' TV shows to revamp their images as music megastars and for both of them, it's worked out.

The loyalty runs deep for these two and it dates all the way back to 2013 when Ariana stood up for Miley during Miley's "Bangerz" era. In a video posted to Ariana’s YouTube channel she said, “[Miley’s] an adult. She can do whatever the hell she wants, honestly. She looks amazing. She looks gorgeous. She looks stunning, and she’s having so much fun."

