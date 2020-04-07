Carson Daly Now Has the Biggest Brood From the 'Today' Family With Four Kids

When viewers first met Carson Daly as an MTV V.J. for TRL in the '90s, he had long sideburns, several sets of hoop earrings, and he was known for romancing several A-list actresses, including Jennifer Love Hewitt and Tara Reid. In the decades since he was the heartthrob at the front of TRL, Carson has taken on a slew of other gigs, including a co-anchor position at Today. He's also had hosting gigs on The Voice and on the late night show Last Call with Carson Daly (which came to an end in 2019).

Carson has even shirked his playboy reputation and settled down in recent years as well. He's been married to film producer and food vlogger Siri Pinter since 2015, and the two are the proud parents of four children, including newborn Goldie.

The Today family has grown exponentially in recent years, as Carson, Dylan Dreyer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager have all added to their own respective families in recent years. Carson now has the most children out of the Today anchors.