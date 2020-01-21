We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
carson-daly-family-1579626041837.jpg
Source: Getty

Congrats! Carson and Siri Daly Reveal the Gender of Baby No. 4

By

Congrats! TODAY show co-host Carson Daly announced that he and wife Siri Daly are expecting a baby girl. During a cooking segment on Jan. 21, Carson asked his pregnant wife, "Have we revealed the sex yet?" She replied: "We haven't, but we can."

The couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl, who is due to arrive on March 23. This marks baby No. 4 for Carson and his wife, as the couple is also the proud parents of Jack, 10, Etta, 7, and London, 5.

Carson initially announced the news of his growing family back in September. At the time, he gushed to TODAY viewers, “We’re thrilled. We have the best family." Adding, “We have a lot of fun, so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have another one.’” 