Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Song “Hasta Los Dientes” Is All About Feelings

By

Apr. 8 2022, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

On her third album, "Familia," Camila Cabello shares the changes she is going through. The project includes songs regarding her breakup from Shawn Mendes and her solo career after leaving her group, Fifth Harmony, in 2016. The Miami, Fla. native also has several collaborators ranging from Willow Smith to Ed Sheeran.

Before launching her album, Camila revealed the video for her song with Maria Becerra, “Hasta Los Dientes.” Since its debut, some music lovers have wondered what the song means. Here’s what we know.

Camila Cabello performing onstage with her hand on her hip.
What is the meaning behind “Hasta Los Dientes"?

Hasta Los Dientes is a Spanish phrase that, translated into English, means “to the teeth.” According to Reverso, other meanings include “through his teeth,” “to the hilt, and “to the gills.”

In Camila’s song, she states that she’s so infatuated with her love interest that she can’t stop thinking about them, even in her dreams. During the chorus, she says, “​​No te quiero compartir, te quiero solo pa mí. ¿Me entiendes? Me duelen hasta los dientes,” which translates to, “I don’t want to share you, I want you only for me. Do you understand me? Even my teeth hurt.”

Camila Cabello's songs helped her navigate her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

While promoting "Familia," Camila discussed how working on the project helped her through heartbreak. She and Shawn, who began publicly dating in 2019, announced the breakup to their fans on their Instagram stories. In their statement, the couple said they “decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." They also vowed to remain “best friends.

(l-r): Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes on the Met Gala red carpet.
Months after their split, Camila shared how she was adjusting to her newfound single life. The Cinderella star said she was “living the lesson in Bam Bam” and dancing through her emotions.

“As my mom has told me many times, ‘That’s life,’” the “Havana” singer explained to Entertainment Tonight. “You’re on the ground crying on the bathroom floor, and then you’ll have feelings for another person again, and you’ll be crying on the bathroom floor again. And that is the cycle of change. Things just change; you never know what’s around the corner.”

