Tom Girardi's Net Worth Is Falling by the Day Following His Guilty Verdict

Few lawyers in America today have a higher profile than Tom Girardi. For reality TV fans, he may be best known as the estranged husband of Erika Jayne, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and he appeared on that show dozens of times.

Long before that, though, he was known as a crusading attorney who fought corporations on behalf of regular people. In August of 2024, though, Girardi was found guilty of stealing money from his clients, leading many to wonder exactly what his net worth is today. Here's what we know.



What is Tom Girardi's net worth?

Tom was disbarred in 2022 over client thefts after it became known that he was stealing from his clients. This came after decades of success as a lawyer, including one prominent lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric which resulted in a $333 million settlement, and was depicted in Erin Brockovich. Tom's net worth has been estimated to be as high as $264 million, although it may be closer to $100 million.

Tom Girardi Celebrity lawyer Net worth: $100 million Tom Girardi is a prominent attorney best known for his marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne, and for his career as an attorney crusading on behalf of regular people. He was found to have stolen tens of millions of dollars from clients, and found guilty on charges of embezzlement in 2024. Birthdate: June 3, 1939 Birthplace: Denver, Co. Birth Name: Thomas Vincent Girardi

Tom Girardi's net worth is likely to fall.

Although the most recent estimates of Tom's net worth suggest that it is quite substantial, it seems like those estimates are likely to fall as much of the money that he currently has in his possession was stolen from clients. During his trial, Tom's attorneys attempted to pin those thefts on his firm's chief financial officer, Chris Kamon, who has been charged separately.



“Tom Girardi built celebrity status and lured in victims by falsely portraying himself as a ‘Champion of Justice,’” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said following the verdict. “In reality, he was a Robin-Hood-in-reverse.” It's unclear how much of Tom's money was made through theft from clients, but given his advanced age and his Alzheimer's diagnosis, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to enjoy his wealth for much longer.

Tom could get as much as 80 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for December. Until then, the judge in his case has allowed him to remain free. He's also facing charges of stealing $3 million from clients in relation to a lawsuit over the 2018 Lion Air plane crash that killed 189 people.