Armie Hammer Said That He's Selling His Truck Because He Can't Afford the Gas Armie Hammer said he was selling his truck because he couldn't afford to buy gas for it. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 28 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET

He's been largely out of the public eye for several years now, and it appears that Armie Hammer's fall from grace has had an impact on his wallet. In a new video posted to his Instagram page on Aug. 27, Armie announced that he was selling his truck.

Following the news that Armie was selling his truck in favor of a smaller car, many wanted to learn more about why he was making the sale, and why it had become such major news. Here's what we know about why Armie decided to sell his truck, and whether he can afford gas.

Source: Instagram/@armiehammer

Armie Hammer sold his truck because he can't afford the gas.

In the video, Armie shows off his 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Pickup, which he said he bought for himself as a Christmas gift that year. “I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax," he explained. “This is because I’m selling my truck. Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore."

Armie said that he had plenty of memories in the truck, including taking it on camping trips and bringing his kids home from the hospital. “But you know what? That’s OK. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it,” he said. “Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow.” Although it doesn't seem like Armie is broke, it does sound like he's not flush with cash.

Armie has been on a rehabilitation tour recently.

Armie's star was on the rise through much of the late 2010s, but hit a brick wall after he was accused of cannibalism as well as sexual and physical abuse and got divorced from his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares his two children. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Armie addressed the allegations, saying that he had never "eaten any human flesh."

According to reporting in People, Armie is also trying to get his life back on track and wants to prove himself the right way. Of course, the reports that Armie can no longer afford gas are seen as strange by many who know that his family lineage includes several incredibly wealthy people, including his father, who owned several businesses while he was growing up.