Anderson Cooper Doesn't Think That Reporters Should Vote for Either Party

This could be why people are interested in the political party affiliations popular anchors have, like Anderson Cooper .

Distrust of the media in America is at an all-time high . While many people can attribute this distrust to certain comments made by politicians, it certainly doesn't help when stations and the anchors that work them showcase their personal biases in bouts of moral and intellectual superiority, whether it's Charlie Chester and CNN or how Fox News "poisons" conversations.

Which political party does Anderson Cooper affiliate himself with?

According to the CNN anchor, he doesn't express his political views and goes out of his way in doing so. In fact, in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Anderson went so far as to say that he believes reporters shouldn't vote. "I don’t think reporters should vote ... I’ve had the debate. There have been years where I have voted because sometimes I’ve thought maybe I should, and then I’ve gone back and forth on it."

Anderson says that by being too personally involved in the electoral process, it would make him, as a reporter, biased, which gets in the way of him doing his job of, you know, reporting the facts and allowing people to decide for themselves.

In the same interview, Anderson also stated that he believes the most important aspect of his job is to ask questions and, by having a personal stake in an election, then he will either consciously or subconsciously ask questions that are "leading" or are an attempt to direct the election towards the outcome he would hope to see realized.

This is a stance that Anderson's been a longtime advocate for, even telling New York Magazine in the past that his decision to remain apolitical is so he can be the best reporter he can. Anything else would essentially "threaten" his ability to do so. "The whole thing about being a reporter is that you’re supposed to be an observer and to be able to adapt with any group you’re in, and I don’t want to do anything that threatens that," he told the outlet.

Many believe that due to the fact Anderson is on CNN, which is criticized for leaning more liberal, that his personal opinions skew left, especially when specific interviews are cherry-picked in order to make his opinions seem so, like his discussion with Republican Representative Raul Labrador.