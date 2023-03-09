Home > News > Politics Source: Getty Images Mitch McConnell Suffered a Fall-Related Injury and He Has Been Hospitalized By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 9 2023, Updated 7:32 a.m. ET

On March 8, while at a hotel in Washington, D.C., Mitch McConnell fell and suffered an injury that led to him being hospitalized. So, what happened and how serious was the senator’s fall? This isn't the first time that McConnell is in the news for some kind of injury or physical ailment. In 2020, the internet was abuzz with questions about his dark purple and seemingly bruised hands. So health news regarding McConnell isn't exactly surprising, though his fall could be serious.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Mitch MicConnell suffer an injury?

According to a statement provided to CNN by a spokesperson for McConnell, his fall happened after he tripped in a hotel on the evening of March 8. “This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner," the statement said. "He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment." McConnell is the longest-serving Kentucky GOP leader and a steady fixture in U.S. politics.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell recently made headlines for his support of essentially any Republican candidate in the 2024 election, seemingly including former President Donald Trump. Despite Trump's comment about McConnell's wife, former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, being "crazy," McConnell told reporters in February 2023, "Obviously I’m going to support whoever the nominee ultimately is."

Mitch McConnell’s fall landed him in the hospital.

While no other details were provided regarding what happened to incite the accident or how serious McConnell's fall was, he was taken to a hospital for the fall. The accident reportedly occurred at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. If that's accurate, there are a couple of different nearby hospitals where McConnell may have been rushed following his fall.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images