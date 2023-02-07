Home > News > Politics Source: Getty Images Here's How the State of the Union Drinking Game Works By Anna Garrison Feb. 7 2023, Updated 2:26 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden is delivering his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, 2023. Typically, a State of the Union (abbreviated to SOTU) is an annual speech delivered by the president to discuss the current state of the nation. For some, however, it's an opportunity to reflect on how the country is doing and have a little bit of fun.

While no one is certain what President Biden's speech will include this year, based on all the past year's memes and viral video clips of things he's said, people are already devising their own State of the Union drinking games guaranteed to keep you informed and hydrated (or, dehydrated, depending on how you play).



Here's how to play the State of the Union drinking game.

Rules for the State of the Union drinking game vary, but one thing is for certain: You will need a beverage to consume, whether that's water, juice, or alcohol. Typical of many drinking games, different topics will require a different number of drinks or sips, so whatever you're indulging in, please consume responsibly! Based on NPR's estimated list of key topics that President Biden will address, here is our recommended drinking game.

Take one drink when: Biden mentions job growth.

Low unemployment rate is mentioned.

Ukraine is mentioned.

Any mention of the Chinese spy balloon.

Take two drinks when: The Inflation Reduction Act is mentioned.

Climate change is brought up, especially in connection to electric vehicles.

COVID and/or coronavirus-related funding is mentioned.

Federal student debt is mentioned.



Take three drinks when: Biden says, "Come on, man!"

Biden says, "Here's the deal."

There's any mention of Donald Trump.

Biden mentions Vladimir Putin.

Biden mentions Vice President Harris.

Finish your drink if: Someone walks out in protest.

Biden says "God Bless America."

The Democrats give Biden a standing ovation while members of the GOP remain seated.