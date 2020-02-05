The State of the Union's Designated Survivor Was Holed up in a Secret Location

When President Donald Trump gave his third State of the Union Address on Feb. 4, at least one member of his cabinet skipped the proceedings. The absence wasn’t a boycott or a snub against No. 45, but instead part of a longstanding tradition intended to safeguard our nation’s government in the event of a mass-casualty incident.

Ahead of any occasion that sees a large number of U.S. leaders converge in one spot, a designated survivor is chosen to carry on the duties of the president should he and other members of his executive branch be taken out. Scroll down for more information about this fascinating ritual.