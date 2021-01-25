TikTok Has Been Key to the Ongoing Protests Against Vladimir Putin in Russia

Given the central role that the social platform has played in the mass movement against him, there are some who are wondering whether Putin has a TikTok account himself. Although Putin frequently engages in actions that are outside of public view, the Russian president does not appear to have a verified, public-facing TikTok account. There are accounts that share videos of him, but none of them seem to be representing him first-hand.

It's possible that Putin does have a TikTok account but uses it only to see what is happening on the platform. Of course, Putin is surrounded by a large team that can get him that information as well if he's looking for it. Putin may have some sort of presence on TikTok, but it's not the kind of public account that other prominent figures have established on the platform.