Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Call "Ukraine" "The Ukraine"By Mustafa Gatollari
Feb. 26 2022, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Many analysts are speculating that the Cold War has been reignited after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Putin's attack on the neighboring country appears to have been spurred after a series of socio-political scandals that have marred President Joe Biden's administration. From the Durham probe, to America's "weak" response in evacuating US citizens in Afghanistan, many are stating that foreign nations have exploited the positions the US has taken which led to the current crisis in Ukraine.
But why do some people refer to the country as "The Ukraine?"
The crisis in Ukraine (as of this writing" is one of the most massively covered stories with tons of people chiming in. You may have noticed that there are tons of folks referring to the nation as "The Ukraine" but it's a moniker that Ukrainians would more than likely want to forget as it hearkens back to the days of The Soviet Union.
The country fought for its sovereignty independent of Russia for a very long time and there's a long, bloody history associated with Ukraine and Communism. Under the Soviet Union, specific territories, like Ukraine would have a "The" placed in front of it, which marked its affiliation with The Soviet Union, hence, "The Ukraine."
The Soviet Union collapsed on December 26, 1991, but Ukraine gained independence prior to that on August 24, 1991. From that day forward, the nation was known as "Ukraine."
So if one calls it "The Ukraine" it's calling back to a time many citizens in the country would most probably want to forget. It'd sort of be like calling America "The Colonies" some 21 years after the Revolutionary War.
Sure that might sound like a joke now given the fact that we're so far removed from US Independence by hundreds of years and given the fact that America has managed to become a popular world power (although much has been written about the "decline" of the United States.)
The Russian offensive against Ukraine has been halted in Kyiv.
As the fight for the capitol of Ukraine, Kyiv rages on, Ukrainians have managed to reject Russian advances, however many speculate that the conflict is far from over and Putin will order more troops and air strikes on the capitol city in an attempt to take over the country.
In fact, President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine will arm anyone who wishes to fight Russia to protect Ukraine.
As per Independent: "We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on. Everybody who wants to come over here to defend our country, please come and we will give you arms," the outlet quoted Zelensky as saying.
Harrowing footage of war has shown a Russian tank running over a car in Ukraine.
The graphic video footage has been circulating social media, showing just how violent the conflict as become. While official reports have documented 137 Ukrainians killed and 316 injured, many believe that number to be much larger, with speculation already reaching thousands dead/harmed for both Russia and Ukraine.
Thankfully, the driver of the car in the video has somehow survived the attack.