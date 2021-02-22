These Hilarious Monday Sucks Memes Will Make Your Day a Little Bit Better

Mondays are hard. Getting up for work or school following an extra long weekend or vacation is even harder. Luckily, no matter how much your Monday sucks, there are plenty of Monday memes guaranteed to make the beginning of the week more bearable.

Is it a rainy Monday? There is a meme for that. Can't believe it's Monday already and want all your social media followers to relate? We got you covered. Heading to the gym Monday morning and already dreading it? There is a meme for that too. Seriously, thanks to the internet you can express your Monday blues and possibly spread some laughter all at the same time.

You'll want to share these hilarious Monday sucks memes all week long.

By the time you scroll through our roundup of funny Monday memes, you'll realize Monday is not really that bad — but it's still definitely not Friday.

You could probably find an Office meme for every day of the week, but if Monday were a person, it would be Michael Scott.

Why is waking up on a Monday especially hard?

Seriously, we need answers. Why is it so much easier to wake up early on a Saturday?

There is no such thing as a "good" morning on a Monday. Don't @ us.

Monday has us questioning all our life choices.

On Mondays, sweatpants-wearing George Costanza is our spirit animal. For a show about nothing, Seinfeld is still delivering the memes years later.

The Sunday scaries are real.

Carrot Top is literally Monday in human form. You're welcome.

Monday mornings and happiness only go together when it's a three-day weekend.

Make. It. Stop. And by "alarm" we mean one of the five we set Sunday night.

The face you make when you are trying to keep it together, but dying on the inside.

You have to start mentally preparing for Monday on Sunday.

Monday is basically the ex that keeps coming back.

Even Albert Einstein hated Mondays.